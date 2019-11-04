Up & Down Temperatures – Some Rain This Week

What a crazy start to October with record high temperatures. The start of November went to the other way including multiple mornings with a frost/freeze!

After a chilly weekend, temperatures respond Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reach the middle 60s Tuesday with highs around 70 Wednesday. Enjoy the mild air because colder temperatures return Friday and then again next week. It’s one of those forecasts where we just have to pay attention over the next seven days to those up and down temperatures.

What about rain? Thursday is the day for rainfall as the next cold front moves in. Thankfully strong storms aren’t in the forecast this time. Light rain to moderate downpours are possible through most of the day. Rain totals aren’t too impressive with upwards of .25″ to .50″ of rainfall. A few showers are possible early Friday, but even that chance is a low one.

Look for a dry and cool weekend. I would bundle up for high school playoff action Friday evening and even in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Another shot of cold air arrives next week.

WHNT News 19 Weather