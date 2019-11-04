Trump expected to attend LSU-Alabama football game

Posted 4:20 pm, November 4, 2019, by

President Donald Trump is presented with a jersey from the 2019 World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to attend Saturday’s college football matchup between top-ranked University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

The Federal Aviation Administration is advising that Trump will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game.

It will be the third Trump visit to a high-profile sporting event in as many weeks. Last month Trump attended Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, and Trump traveled to New York on Saturday to watch Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 244 at Madison Square Garden.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.