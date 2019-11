Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama state troopers were on the scene after an 18 wheeler wreck Monday night.

A semi-truck flipped onto its side at the interchange of Highway 20 and Highway 157 in Colbert County.

#BREAKING: An 18-wheeler has flipped over on its side at the interchange of Hwy 20 and Hwy 157 in Colbert County. Traffic is blocked from 157 to 20 while crews work to clear the truck. Alabama State Troopers are on scene. @whnt #shoals #colbertcounty pic.twitter.com/9vJRGbJRlY — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) November 5, 2019

Traffic was blocked while crews work to clear the truck.

State troopers did not confirm if anyone was injured in the incident.