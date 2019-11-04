× Somerville man killed in weekend wreck

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police say a Somerville man was killed Sunday when his vehicle ran off the road in Decatur.

Bobby Lee Miller, 59, died in a wreck on Highway 67 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Decatur police said.

Miller was driving southbound on 67 near mile marker 37 when his car drifted off to the right side of the road, returned to the road and ran across all four lanes of Highway 67 before running into trees on the opposite side of the road, police said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the wreck.