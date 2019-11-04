Relatively Cool and Calm Pattern In Store Through Mid November.

No big weather threats on the horizon

As we head into November, the overall pattern looks fairly cool and tame, which is good news! There is some climatological (i.e. historical) support for the risk for severe weather this time of year.

Thankfully, as of right now, I can’t see anything in this pattern I think would support a mentioning of any severe weather potential at this point. That means despite the fact it’s something we can see, this year, we should stay free of any significant severe weather through mid November. The pattern looks to have near normal rainfall through the next 2 weeks as well, so flooding doesn’t look likely either. I do think things will be rather chilly through the rest of this week and into next week.

The Climate Prediction Center gives us around a 60% chance of below average temperatures from November 9-13, and I don’t see any reason that would change as we round out the week of the 13th either. Keep in mind, that doesn’t mean we won’t have any warm days. It means that, on the whole, it will be cooler than average more often than not. I do expect the chance for a few more freezes as we head through the next couple of weeks, but thankfully this weather pattern is relatively tame.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

