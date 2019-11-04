× Portion of Church Street closing in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drivers in downtown Huntsville will have to find a detour on Church Street this week.

Huntsville Utilities said Church Street will be close between Clinton and Williams avenues for fiber installation, as well as another project not related to the utility project.

Beginning Tuesday, the road will be closed between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Huntsville Utilities said the closure is to keep workers in the area safe during the project.