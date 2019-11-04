North Alabama street artists use talents to keep a dying art alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. - Two north Alabama street artists are using their talents to keep a dying art alive. Brandon Stoll and Travis Lowery, along with apprentice Tino Newman, have street art and business signs that can be found across much of the Shoals, Decatur-Limestone, and Huntsville areas. Locations, where their art can be found, include Stovehouse in Huntsville, BB Perrins in Decatur, and Mobile Street in Florence.

Jay Gauntney, owner of Rockwood Studios in Sheffield, noticed Stoll and Lowery’s work around the Shoals. He decided to hire them to fill in the walls of his warehouse, which had been previously graffitied, with more graffiti-style art. He says he would rather the artists add to the collection already inside rather than painting over everything.

Stoll and Lowery have an interest in spreading messages of hope and positivity with their artwork. They've recently painted bay doors at a Florence homeless shelter, Room at the Inn Shoals, with the words, "Be Kind, Be Brave, Have Hope."

"We like to give back to the community," said Stoll.

When it comes to painting business signs, Lowery says a hand-painted sign will not only last longer than printed, but it adds an extra layer of quality with artists literally pouring out their soul onto the canvas. “We’re in an industry that not a lot of people can do and a lot of stuff like this is just a dying art. It’s just nice to keep alive and we’re able to use it for something positive," said Lowery.

Stoll has advice for anyone who would like to pursue street art, "Anything in life, study. Put yourself in a book and sketch for years first. Take your time; don't be in a rush to pick up a paintbrush. Learn."

Soon, Stoll and Lowery will paint a mural on a parking garage at Merchants Walk in Huntsville.