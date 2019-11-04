New Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins completes his first day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Monday was Madison County Schools Superintendent Allen Perkins's first day on the job. The school board unanimously voted to hire him to fill the remainder of Matt Massey's term that expires in 2022.

Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger conducted Perkins's swearing-in ceremony in front of family and school officials.

"It's an opportunity for me to serve our teachers, serve our students, our schools, our community to give them the best that I can actually give them," said Perkins.

Day one the job is officially checked off.

Perkins said it's hard to pick a top priority, but he's focused on the 1965 desegregation order issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. He is also seeking new ways to increase revenue streams in the district.

"Funding is one of those challenges we've had for many years," he said.

Perkins is the first African American to be superintendent for Madison County Schools in all of its 160 years of existence.

"Michaelangelo has a quote, he says, that he saw the angel in the stone and he carved until he set it free," said Perkins. "Well, I feel like that's my job."

Perkins said his previous role as director of equity and innovation at Madison County Schools is up for grabs. Once candidates are evaluated, he'll make a recommendation to the board on his replacement.