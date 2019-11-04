× Motorcycle officer injured in traffic stop that led to multi agency chase

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur police officer has minor injuries after being backed over during a traffic stop.

Decatur police say that started a chase from Newcomb Street to Highway 72 in Limestone County. A motorcycle officer pulled over the driver of a Ford F150 near Newcomb St and Hwy 20. Authorities say the driver backed over the officer and drove away.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the chase.

Authorities have the driver in custody but have not released that person’s identity.