Morgan County Commissioner arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County commissioner was arrested on a charge of receiving gifts.

Don Allen Stisher, 63, of Falkville, turned himself in on the felony charge and was released on his own recognizance, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Details on what Stisher is accused of were not immediately available.

Stisher represents District 3 in Morgan County. The district encompasses most of the southern part of the county, including Falkville and Eva.