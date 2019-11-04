Man charged with failing to register as a sex offender after moving

(Photo: Marshall County Sheriff's Office)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender after moving to another county.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Corley Zane Black was arrested in Talladega County on November 3. A warrant had been issued in July after the MSCO received a tip of his exact location on their tip line.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office was made aware and Black was taken into custody.

Black is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says more charges are pending.

