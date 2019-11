× Listeria concerns prompt recall of more than 100 vegetable products

Over 100 vegetable products sold under nearly a dozen different brand names have been recalled because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

Mann Packing Co. announced the recall in response to a notification by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Click here to read the list of recalled products sold in the United States. The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019 to November 16, 2019.

The report says there have been no known reports of illnesses from the products in this recall. Anyone who has these products are being urged to throw them away.

Customers with questions can call Mann 24 hours a day at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com.

There is a separate recall list for products sold in Canada. They bear the same “Best If Enjoyed By” dates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems after they eat contaminated food. It’s the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. from foodborne illness.