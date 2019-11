× Jasper Police searching for missing senior

JASPER, Ala. – Authorities are searching for a missing Jasper senior.

Jasper Police stated Lonnie L. Taylor, 78, was last seen around 8 p.m. on October 26, walking along 24th Steet.

Taylor is 6 ft. tall, weighs 140 lbs., with brown eyes and gray hair.

Police said Taylor also has a lazy left eye and may have a condition that impairs his judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jasper Police at (205) 221-6790.