Inspire innovation on National STEM Day this Nov. 8

National STEM / STEAM Day is on November 8. The date is a play on words and sounds using NOV8 to read innovate, making it the perfect date to inspire innovation in young minds!

STEAM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

WHNT News 19 hopes to inspire kids to explore and pursue their interests in S.T.E.A.M. with a day-long initiative on November 8.

Governor Ivey recently announced the state will participate in a special competition designed to encourage girls to pursue cyber-based learning and career opportunities.

“With so many tech-based firms choosing Alabama as their new home, it is extremely important that we encourage our state’s youth to hone their tech-based skillsets, which give them the best opportunity to have fulfilling careers in this high-demand field.”

According to the Huntsville – Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city of Huntsville has previously been named the STEM Capital of the South because of the city’s deep history attracting STEM-based careers like NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Redstone Arsenal, and Cummings Research Park.

