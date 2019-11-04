× Huntsville firefighters respond to fire at home on Edgemont Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that spread to a home on Edgemont Drive Monday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. to a house in the 400 block of Edgemont Drive. Four Huntsville Fire Department units responded.

Authorities say three people live at the home and there were no injuries reported.

A neighbor reportedly told the resident that his car was on fire. It did minimal damage to the house, but the gas and electricity were cut off for the night so the residents were not able to stay there for the night.

The American Red Cross was called to the home.