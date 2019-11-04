Home for Our Troops raises money to donate custom homes for vets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Severely injured veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan have a chance to rebuild their lives.

The first ever Homes for Our Troops golf tournament in Huntsville was in full swing Monday afternoon.

Homes for Our Troops builds specially adapted and custom homes for vets.

Executive director Bill Ivey said he wants war heroes to regain some of the freedom and independence that they lost in fighting for the country.

"We donate these homes to the veterans so they no longer have to pay rent, no longer have a mortgage, and they have a home where they can do everything for themselves," said Ivey.

The organization built 287 homes in 42 states -- six of them are in Alabama.