× Georgia man arrested after calling to report stolen Marijuana

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Deputies say a Georgia man was arrested after calling 911 for help after his marijuana was allegedly stolen.

On November 1st, DeKalb County 911 line received a call from Dante Michael Bellamoli at the Mentone Market. According to the report, Bellamoli wanted help from an officer after his Marijuana had allegedly been stolen.

The Mentone Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Interdiction Team responded to the call. During the investigation, authorities say that Bellamoli had cocaine and drug paraphernalia on him.

Dante Michael Bellamoli, 21, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“While it is very uncommon for someone to call dispatch about their missing marijuana, our dispatchers field all manner of calls, from cows in the roadway to extremely serious incidents and emergencies,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.