Fairytale Ball to benefit United Cerebral Palsy Huntsville & Tennessee Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You and your family are invited to a magical evening, benefiting UCP Huntsville.

The Fairytale Ball returns to the Depot Roundhouse Saturday, November 16 with a VIP hour from 4:00pm-5:00pm, followed by the ball from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Dress as your favorite fairytale character or superhero, enjoy meet and greet photo opportunities with the same, sample sweet and savory hors d'oeuvres and dance the night away.

You can also try your luck at unlocking a treasure and more.

Ages 13 and up are $35 for general admission/$50 for a VIP ticket. Children ages 3-12 are $15 for general admission/$20 for a VIP ticket. Children two and under are free.

For tickets and more information, click here.