Escaped Morgan Co. inmate, teenage girl caught after chase in Hoover

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. - A Morgan County Jail escapee and a teenage girl from Moulton were taken into custody after a chase in Hoover Monday morning.

John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, was charged with attempting to elude and resisting arrest Monday morning, Hoover police said. The 16-year-old girl was charged with resisting arrest.

Police said an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle with Gillespie and the girl in a Hampton Inn parking lot around 5 a.m. While the officer was talking with him, Gillespie took off at a high rate of speed, police said. Gillespie refused to stop for officers on John Hawkins Parkway, they said, and he led them in a pursuit onto Interstate 459 south.

Gillespie crashed his vehicle trying to get off at Exit 1 on I-459, police said, and he and the girl ran. The girl was caught after a brief foot chase.

Police said they sent up a drone to look for Gillespie and found him trying to get into an unlocked car behind an industrial building. Bessemer police and Jefferson County deputies took him into custody.

Gillespie escaped from the Morgan County Jail Oct. 27. Authorities said he is a registered sex offender and has a history of evading law enforcement.

Moulton police said the teenager reportedly went missing the day after Gillespie escaped from jail.

Hoover police said Gillespie would be returned to Morgan County after his release from the Hoover City Jail.

The girl's case was turned over to Jefferson County Family Court.