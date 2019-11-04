Dekalb County Elementary School students honor citizen heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. - Hundreds of Dekalb County students celebrated what it means to be a good citizen on Monday.

At this year’s Super Citizen Graduation Celebration, students read essays about their community heroes and honored them with an award and a miniature statue of liberty.

There were tears as Crossville Elementary schoolers nominated Kole Richards to be their hero posthumously.

Richards died in September 2019 after being hit by a truck while changing a flat tire on I-59.

His father accepted the award on his behalf.

"They're going to have an opportunity to make our community stronger and better and so we hope to, just let them know a little about the process of being a good citizen and supporting the community and respecting and honoring those that work together," said Dekalb County Schools Superintendent Jason Barnett.

Several other community heroes were also nominated including bus drivers, substitute teachers, and first responders