MADISON, Ala. – Culver’s will open its fourth Alabama location.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain known for its Butterburgers and frozen custard will open its newest location in Madison. Al.com reports that it will open the restaurant at 4567 Wall Triana Highway.

Culver’s has restaurants in Foley and Hoover and is set to open another in Phenix City.

Culver’s operates more than 700 stores in 25 states.