Angel Tree Christmas charity helps bring joy to foster children in Jackson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Community Service League have kicked off their Angel Tree Christmas charity

More than 100 beautifully decorated paper angels sit on the tree inside the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

They represent the children in the Jackson County foster care system.

“When this started 25 years ago, there were actually 35 children and it’s grown to over 100,” said Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Tourism Sarah Stahl.

Stahl told WHNT Monday that the holidays can be a tough time for children in foster care.

“Especially as a parent, to think about there are children who feel displaced or with a stranger during what should be the happiest time of year especially for a child, it can be very heartbreaking,” explained Stahl.

Each child on the tree has a wish list of items they would like to receive on Christmas, which can include toys, clothing items, hygiene products, and more.

“Christmas presents are not cheap for anyone who is a parent, and you understand that there’s a budgetary concern that goes into that and some families have multiple foster children on top of their own kids and that can be quite a burden at Christmas time,” said Stahl.

Community members and businesses can visit the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 407 E Willow St, Scottsboro, AL 35768 to either adopt an angel from the tree or donate $125 for chamber members to buy the gifts.

If someone adopts an angel, their gifts must be taken to DHR no later than December 3.

If there is any money left over, it will go toward scholarships for the children who age out of the foster care system.