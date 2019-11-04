× Amazon offering 100 future engineering students a $40K scholarship and internship opportunity

Amazon opened applications for its Amazon Future Engineer scholarship program, which will award 100 high school seniors from underserved communities with $40,000 scholarships to study computer science, plus a guaranteed paid internship offer at Amazon.

Amazon Future Engineer is one of the only computer science programs to offer a scholarship and internship placement to students. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, community involvement, work experience, future goals, and financial need.

Students can apply here through January 17.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that by 2020 there will be 1.4 million computer-science-related jobs available and only 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs.

Computer science is the fastest-growing profession within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) field, but only 8% of STEM graduates earn a computer science degree, with a small percentage from underprivileged backgrounds.

This year’s inaugural class of 100 Amazon Future Engineer Scholars all demonstrated financial need and more than half of the students are from an underrepresented group in the computer science field.