Alabama A&M looking to bounce back after loss to Southern

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It came down to the final play for the Alabama a&m Bulldogs in Saturday's loss to Southern; quarterback Aqeel Glass and company drove down the field but couldn't punch it in at the end of the game.

Coming off of their biggest win of the season against Alabama State, the Bulldogs looked to go down to Baton Rouge against Southern and make some noise and they did just that but fell in a battle 35-31. On their final play, Glass was sacked and then time expired.

"It's a lot of plays out there and it's always that way it's always four, five, six plays in the game that can change the game, so it was no different this week we just came up one play short," said head coach Connell Maynor.

"In that situation, I just have to be better at knowing the situation and buying time to give somebody a chance to make a play because you can't go broke making a profit and if you throw the ball up something good can happen something bad can happen but if you get a sack nothing can happen," Glass said.

Maynor and the Bulldogs have been saying all season long they wanna go 1-0 each and every week and that their destiny is in their own hands, and that's still the case.

This loss doesn't help the Bulldogs get to where they hope to be at the end of the season, but their dreams of a SWAC Championship are still alive; now they're just focused on their next matchup against Jackson State.

"We can only control what we can control now and that's win these last three and then we need some help from Alcorn," Maynor said. "We need Grambling to beat them this week and for Jackson to beat them in the last week and as long as we go 3-0 we'll be able to represent our side and play in the SWAC championship, so we've still got life but we need some help."

Alabama A&M hosts Jackson State for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Louis Crews Stadium on November 9.