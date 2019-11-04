(2) Alabama football gearing up for matchup with (1) LSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - There's been a lot of great and highly anticipated college football match ups so far this season, but none are more hyped up than this weekend's game in Bryant-Denny with #1 LSU vs. #2 Alabama.

This is the third time LSU and Alabama will meet as the top two teams in the AP poll; the last time this happened was back in 2011, which ended with LSU on top.

This game is gonna be huge with College Gameday, SEC Nation, and even President Trump coming into Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

With all the hype around this year's game, you might think maybe the preparation for the battle might be a little different but head coach Nick Saban disagrees; he doesn't care who's #1 or #2 it's just another game to him.

"We don't really talk about rankings you know it doesn't matter where you're ranked. If you don't have success in what you're doing you're not gonna be ranked there long," Saban said. "So you need to focus on what you need to do to play well in the game and try to do the best job that you can so that you have the best opportunity to have success and that's what we'd rather have our players focused on."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the biggest questions surrounding this game is will Alabama have their starting quarterback? Tua Tagovailoa went out during the Tennessee game after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Tua was spotted at practice Monday afternoon, but Saban says it'll be a game-time decision if Tua will face off against the Tigers.

"He was out there a little bit last week he did what he could do from that standpoint I don't really know I mean Coach Saban kinda makes the decision for him day to day basis just gotta see where he's at, but from what he did he looked fine," said Alabama junior offensive lineman, Jedrick Wills.

"He's looking pretty good you know he came out there and he's been doing his rehab," said Alabama junior wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy. "He looks good he looks comfortable and we're gonna see how it goes day by day."

Alabama vs. LSU kicks off Saturday, November 9 at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT News 19. Make sure to tune in for our pre-game special at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning.