Titans Keys to the Game for Carolina Panthers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Titans are back on the winning track, looking to make it three in a row and get one on the road against Carolina. Mike Keith gives us this week's Titans Keys to the Game.

"A trip to Charlotte is something different for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans have only been there twice - 2003 and 2011. So key number one for Sunday's game with Carolina is being ready for anything. The Titans don't know the Panthers, so the Titans offense and defense have to be ready to adjust on the fly. Key number two, get the wide receivers back involved. Last week against the Bucs, the Titans wideouts caught just 64 yards worth of passes. Tennessee needs more production from their wide receivers Sunday against the Panthers. Finally, the Titans have to find a way to corral Christian McCaffrey, the man who might be the best all-around back in the NFL. It's going to take the whole defense. The line to get penetration, the linebackers taking great angles, the defensive backs being short tacklers. McCaffrey will make for a long day of work for the Tennessee defense."

And don't forget, you can watch today's game at noon on WHNT News 19!