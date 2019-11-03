Sons of the American Revolution say their organization is about education

The Sons of the American Revolution is a lineage based organization that celebrates the beginning of this country and the principles on which it was founded.

The Tennessee Valley chapter is the largest in Alabama and is always looking for new members.

Tennessee Valley Chapter President Jim Griffith and Past State President Jim Maples say the organization is all about education.

“Sons of the American Revolution is educational – to make sure that people understand the founding principles of the nation. You know over the years, high schools don’t teach as much American history as they did at one time, so in some sense, we’re feeling like we need to take up some of that slack so to speak.”

For more information on joining the organization, visit the Tennessee Valley chapter website.

You can watch our full interview with Griffith and Maples below: