× Scammers impersonating Madison Police, demanding money to avoid arrest

MADISON, Ala. – Scammers have been impersonating the Madison Police Department.

In a Nextdoor post, Madison Police described the scam as one in which the scammer calls a victim claiming to be a Madison Police employee with a warrant for the victim’s arrest for failing to appear in a court case.

To avoid arrest, the scammer demands a sum of money, in the form of a gift card, a green dot card, or another electronic method of transferring money.

Madison Police reminded citizens no law enforcement agency will ask for money over the phone to avoid being arrested and the court system is the only place where fines will be handled based on legal cases.

Madison Police further advised anybody who receives such a call to report it to local law enforcement.