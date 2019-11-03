Prayer vigil held for Aniah Blanchard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINFIELD, Ala. - A prayer vigil was held on Sunday night in Winfield to help find Aniah Blanchard. Winfield is Blanchard's hometown.

Blanchard was reported missing 11 days ago.

Reward money for information on her location has grown to $105,000.

Police found Blanchard's car a day after her disappearance. Police believe she was harmed.

Blanchard's family and friends gathered Sunday to pray for her safety.

"I'm a firm believer in the power of prayer. I'm a firm believer that God does answer our prayers. That's one reason we had the prayer vigil because when prayers go up, that's when blessings go down," said Piney Grove Church of Christ Minister Dewayne Tapscott.

Another prayer vigil will be held for Aniah Blanchard on Monday in Auburn, the last town where she was seen.