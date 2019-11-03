Players finish high school football regular season with amazing plays

Where has the time gone? We’ve already finished the high school football regular season, but there’s nothing regular about our athletes here in the Tennessee Valley. We see amazing games every single week.

Let’s take a look at week ten’s top five plays.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Play five comes from our HomeTown Lender's Game of the Week, Guntersville hosting Albertville. Zach Burnett takes the snap for the Wildcats and hands it off to his back Logan Pate. He'll find some running room, slips a few defenders, and he is gone! Look at Pate go! The Wildcat's opening drive couldn't have gone any better.

Play number four comes from James Clemens hosting Hillcrest from Tuscaloosa. Jets with the ball and looking to score. Connor Cantrell with the handoff to JT Elliott. You think he's gonna get brought down but he pulls out a little spin move and gets into the endzone.

These next couple of plays are provided by the defense.

Play three goes to Sylvania vs Fyffe. The Rams got some yards through the air but it was all Red Devils as Fyffe's Ike Rowell picks off the pass and runs it back more than 60 yards for the pick-six. Rowell goes on to score the two-point conversion as well.

For play two we go to Douglas vs JPII. Douglas is on offense and Eli Teal looking for his guy, but he's brought down and the ball is loose. Brennan Davis is there to snag it for the Falcons. A nice little scoop and score play to extend JPII's lead into the 40s.

Our top play this week goes out to Athens vs Austin. Black Bears with the ball. Quincy Crittendon throws a screen pass to his running back Tybo Williams and he is going to take care of the rest. Six different defenders hit the ground trying to bring Williams down.