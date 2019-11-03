Mr. Peanut and friends collect costumes for Huntsville’s Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre & Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mr. Peanut and friends dropped by Huntsville this week, and on Sunday they collected costumes for the Fantasy Playhouse Children's Theatre & Academy.

They collected mint condition costumes from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kroger on Oakwood Avenue.

People there took pictures with the NUTmobile, played games, won bags of samples, and even met Mr. Peanut himself.

"Sometimes, theatre programs just go underfunded, and sometimes don't have the most resources, so we wanted to help out. You know this is a really community-driven place and we wanted to add into that too while we're passing through," said Planters Peanuter Crunch Time Katie.

For more information on the NUTmobile and where to find them, follow them on Instagram and on Facebook.