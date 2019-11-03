Morgan County Sheriff’s Office participates in No-Shave November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - We're three days into November and several agencies have announced they are participating in No-Shave November.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office recently shared its excitement to be a part of the trend.

The office will be raising money for a cause near and dear to their hearts, another law enforcement family.

"This year the Morgan County Sheriff's Office's focus is to support a fellow law enforcement member at the Hartselle Police Department, who's wife just started her battle with cancer. So our deputies, our staff, will be going shaveless for November," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Many agencies ask their employees pay to participate in No-Shave November. Others ask them to donate money they'd normally spend on shaving materials or haircuts to the cause.

At the end of the month, the money is given to a person or organization in need.