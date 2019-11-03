× Madison Police investigating drive-by shooting off Shelton Road in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at Westscott Drive off of Shelton Road after reports of shots fired in the area on Sunday night.

Officers said two apartments and two cars were shot at.

Major John Stringer with the Madison Police Department said the shots were fired into unoccupied cars.

Stringer confirmed that the scene is secure.

Madison Police said there were no injuries involved with the shooting.

Officers said there are no suspects at this time.

We are responding to West Scott Drive off of Shelton Road for a shooting investigation. No injuries. Scene is secure. Sgt. Ward is the scene supervisor. — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) November 4, 2019