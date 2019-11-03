Lawrence County NAACP hosts community meeting after R.A. Hubbard placed on failing schools list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - R.A. Hubbard High School in Lawrence County is on the state list of failing schools, which means they are in the bottom 6% of schools based on standardized test scores. This comes less than a month after having its state report card grade move from an "F" to a "B."

Concerns about the future of R.A. Hubbard prompted the Lawrence County NAACP to call on the community to stand behind its school. People gathered at Grace Tabernacle Church on Sunday evening to discuss how R.A. Hubbard being listed as failing could impact the school's future.

"We finally got the right principals at both schools. We got the right teachers at both schools. The kids are doing phenomenal and we don't want the school to shut down," said Lawrence County NAACP President Jan Turnbore.

The 2013 Alabama Accountability Act measures a school by the percentage of students who are proficient on standardized tests. Lawrence County NAACP leaders believe R.A. Hubbard can turn around.

"The school is only a failing school if we allow it to fail. The school is only a failing school if the superintendent and school board don't get behind the school and bring the school up," said Turnbore.

State law requires superintendents to give students the opportunity to transfer to other schools within the county if they currently attend a failing school. Some activists are pleading with parents not to choose that option.

"Parents, when you get that letter tear it up and put it in the trash. Do not help shut down your school in your community," said Turnbore.

R.A. Hubbard in North Courtland is a 7th through 12th-grade school with about 150 students.

"The only way the school can be closed is if enrollment continues to fall. So this proposed letter of choice will have parents taking their children out of the school," said Turnbore.

Activists say if the school were to close, it would negatively impact the entire community.

"Children would have to get bused to other schools. A lot of the students are centered right around the school, that would put burden on the parents," said Turnbore.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the Lawrence County Superintendent numerous times over the weekend. He hasn't responded.

There is a school board meeting on Tuesday November 5 at 4 p.m.

Activists are calling on the community to attend. There will be church buses providing transportation to the meeting.