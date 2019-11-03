LawLers Barbecue to close Balch Road location

MADISON, Ala. – LawLers Barbecue on Balch Road will close as of Thanksgiving Day.

According to the LawLers Barbecue newsletter, the lease was not renewed for the location on Balch Road beside Madison Hospital.

Balch Road customers are invited to eat at the LawLers Barbecue Hughes Road location, which is only four miles away, according to the newsletter.

The newsletter said all employees will be transferred to nearby LawLers Barbecue locations.

There is a new location coming to Winchester Road in North Huntsville that will open next spring, according to the newsletter. Construction should begin beside Alexander’s Martial Arts in November.

LawLers Barbecue currently owns and operates 13 locations in the Tennessee Valley and will celebrate 42 years of business in 2020.