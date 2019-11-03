× Ella Bell, Alabama State School Board member, dead from illness

Ella Bell, Alabama District 5 State School Board member, died Sunday.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey confirmed Bell’s death, telling our news partners at AL.com she died from an illness.

In a statement, Gov. Kay Ivey said Bell and her “shared a passion for the children of our state.”

“‪I’ll be in prayer for the family of State Board of Education member, Ella Bell. We shared a passion for the children of our state. She was an ardent champion of her district and will be missed. May the Lord be with her family and friends during this time.”

Bell was elected in 2000 and was serving her fifth term representing west and southwestern parts of the state, including several Black Belt counties.

Bell received a Bachelor’s degree from Tuskegee University in 1969 and a Master’s degree from Alabama State University in 1974.