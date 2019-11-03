Chilly Monday morning, but thawing out this week!

It’s the beginning of November, but temperature-wise, it feels like we skipped right over to December! Thankfully, temperatures will gradually warm up this week before another shock of cold air returns to the region.

Monday morning will start off in the low to mid 30s, so be sure to budget a few extra minutes to defrost the car windshield; children waiting at school bus stops should have mittens and gloves handy. By afternoon, temperatures will gradually rise into the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky and a light southern breeze.

Overnight into Tuesday morning, temperatures will cool but not be nearly as chilly as the previous days — low to mid 40s. Thermometers will make a run for the upper 60s to even the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as our next rain-maker approaches from the west.

Cold front brings late-week rain

A cold front diving south from the Great Plains will interact with the warm and humid air in place here in the Tennessee Valley. At this time, the ingredients will *not* be in place for severe weather, though a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

Rain will begin to move into north Alabama early Thursday morning and become more widespread late Thursday evening and Thursday night. Rain showers will still be in the area Friday morning before dissipating in the afternoon. Check with the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion for updated details on the timing of this cold front.

Another blast of chilly air next weekend

Although sunshine is expected to return Friday afternoon, the cold front will usher in a reinforcing blast of chilly air to north Alabama. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the low 50s Friday, and overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s through Saturday morning. Freezing morning lows and chilly afternoon highs will be the pattern once again next weekend. As a reference point, the average low for the first week of November is 43-45 and the average high is 66-68 degrees.