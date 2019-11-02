× One arrested after Friday night police chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested after an overnight police chase in Madison County.

A Huntsville Police officer at the scene of the arrest told WHNT News 19 the chase started in the area of Jeff Road and Capshaw Road in Madison County and ended just outside Gurley.

As WHNT News 19 got to the scene of the arrest, our reporter saw a white Ford SUV being lifted onto a tow truck and being taken away from the scene.

The officer confirmed one man was arrested for attempting to flee and elude police.

The officer further stated more charges could possibly follow.