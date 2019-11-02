One arrested after Friday night police chase in Madison County

Posted 5:26 am, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27AM, November 2, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested after an overnight police chase in Madison County.

A Huntsville Police officer at the scene of the arrest told WHNT News 19 the chase started in the area of Jeff Road and Capshaw Road in Madison County and ended just outside Gurley.

As WHNT News 19 got to the scene of the arrest, our reporter saw a white Ford SUV being lifted onto a tow truck and being taken away from the scene.

The officer confirmed one man was arrested for attempting to flee and elude police.

The officer further stated more charges could possibly follow.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.