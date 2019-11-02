My Lake Guntersville campaign kicks off first fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY Ala. - My Lake Guntersville is kicking off its first fundraising campaign.

The project is a public awareness and educational campaign focusing on the preservation of Lake Guntersville. Its mission is to improve the ecological health of the reservoir, meet the needs of recreationists, and preserve the lake’s aesthetic and economic value.

The organization has a goal of raising $500 before the end of 2019.

The campaign was created to raise funds to help support different focus areas of the campaign including the reduced funding for public spray areas that were previously managed by TVA.

The committee behind the campaign is made up of elected officials, residents, recreation users and anglers from both Marshall and Jackson counties. The W.E.T. Foundation (Water, Environment, Tourism,) is the non-profit entity in charge of the My Lake Guntersville campaign.