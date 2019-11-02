Huntsville Driver License Examining Office now open on Saturdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville drivers license office is now open on Saturdays. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it wanted to offer customers more opportunities to receive services. The office in Huntsville is the fourth location to add additional hours, it started with a pilot program in Opelika, Birmingham, and Mobile.

The Huntsville office is located at 1115 Church St NW. Officials say the office will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"It gives the people who maybe work eight to five or are unable to get into our offices in normal operating hours," says ALEA Drivers License Division Captain, Jonathan Archer.

Individuals who work at the Huntsville drivers license office told WHNT News 19 reporter Madison Neal that the first Saturday they were open, there was a wait time in the morning but as the day went on that time lessened.

"I came in 40 minutes before they closed and they already had a desk open so I think it was just the perfect timing because my niece came earlier today and there were three people ahead of her," says Jeremy Malone.

ALEA officials say the additional hours will aid in the push for people to get their Star ID. Alabama resident Jeremy Malone said he was pleasantly surprised at how easy he was able to get his license.

"So I had my passport, social security card, and I had two personal pieces of mail and that's all I needed," said Malone.

The Star ID is Alabama's version of a federal mandate for a Real ID-Compliant Identification needed to board commercial flights and enter certain government buildings.

"That goes into effect on October 1, 2020 so a lot of people are coming in on those Saturdays to go ahead and get that star added onto the license," said Captain Archer.

Following are tips concerning the first issuance of STAR ID, Alabama’s REAL ID-compliant identification:

STAR ID is not required. Some individuals may never plan to fly or to enter federal facilities requiring REAL ID-compliant identification. Individuals who have valid, unexpired U.S. passports may choose to use their passports for boarding commercial domestic flights, as well as for international travel.

Although the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline is months away, individuals who are age 18 and older and plan to fly in October 2020 and do not have an valid, unexpired U.S. passport should plan to obtain STAR IDs no later than Aug. 30, 2020, to ensure their permanent STAR IDs (hard copies) have arrived. (TSA will not accept temporary STAR ID cards as they do not contain the required gold star.)

To obtain STAR ID issuance, individuals must visit one of ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices. We have offices in each county of the state. A complete list with a search bar is available at https://www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license/driver-license-offices. The list includes addresses and hours of operation.

visit one of ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices. We have offices in each county of the state. A complete list with a search bar is available at https://www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license/driver-license-offices. The list includes addresses and hours of operation. Probate and License Commissioners Offices will continue to renew standard Alabama driver licenses, non-driver IDs and STAR IDs, and to issue duplicates.

Here is the link to the main DL page – with place to schedule appointments (available at the larger offices across the state) along the right-hand side: https://www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license.

Appointments are not required; however, customers are welcome to visit www.alea.gov to schedule a time at one of the agency’s district offices across the state.