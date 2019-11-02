Freezing Fog Gives Way To Sunny Day

Posted 10:31 am, November 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:32AM, November 2, 2019

Early morning freezing fog gives way to sunny skies today: We had some patchy dense fog set up this morning, which reduced visibility to under 1/4 mile at times in parts of Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties, as well as around Muscle Shoals and Florence.

Because temperatures were below freezing, that was freezing fog. Occasionally, freezing fog can deposit ice on bridges and overpasses. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that happened today, but the freezing fog helped keep the frost thick this morning, and we even saw a little rime ice on some car rooftops.

Several spots will drop below freezing again tonight, and it looks like we stay dry for a while. Get the latest forecast update. 

 

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

