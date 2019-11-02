Freezing Fog Gives Way To Sunny Day

Early morning freezing fog gives way to sunny skies today: We had some patchy dense fog set up this morning, which reduced visibility to under 1/4 mile at times in parts of Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties, as well as around Muscle Shoals and Florence.

Here’s what it looked like inside the fog at Lake Guntersville. After the sun rose, the fog slowly mixed away. Sunny skies in store for the rest of the day. #alwx #valleywx pic.twitter.com/T4gDAKdTAw — Alex Puckett (@Puckettwx) November 2, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Because temperatures were below freezing, that was freezing fog. Occasionally, freezing fog can deposit ice on bridges and overpasses. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that happened today, but the freezing fog helped keep the frost thick this morning, and we even saw a little rime ice on some car rooftops.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Several spots will drop below freezing again tonight, and it looks like we stay dry for a while. Get the latest forecast update.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/meteorologistalexpuckett

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/puckettwx