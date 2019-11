Daylight saving time will end at 2 AM Sunday morning. We will “fall back” to Central Standard Time, meaning we “gain an hour” Saturday night.

Consider this a friendly reminder to set those clocks back one hour. This is also a good time to replace the batteries in things like smoke detectors and weather radios to ensure they are in working order.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

