BBVA Bank hosts health fair in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - BBVA Bank hosted a health fair on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said hundreds of people showed up to the four-hour-long event.

Whether people were looking to find a new dentist or a masseuse, the options were plentiful.

The event was family-friendly and offered services to fit everyone's needs.

One of the organizers said they were shocked by the turnout.

"Forty-five vendors attended. We have free health screenings, we have stars and strikes, we have people who are actually selling jewelry things like that. So overall health and wellness," said organizer LaShonna Pryor.

The event took place at the Richard Showers Center.

Organizers said they placed a huge emphasis on location. Some parts of the Huntsville community have better access to health and wellness options. This event centralized those options.