ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An Albertville woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:35 p.m. on Friday.

ALEA said Judy Ray Ramos, 39, was killed when the Chrysler 300 she was a passenger in left the roadway on Nixon Chapel Road five miles south of Albertville and overturned.

Authorities said Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Jason Dwayne Cason, 41, of Albertville, was injured and taken to a local area hospital.

ALEA said the wreck is still under investigation.