× Alabama Democratic Party elects new chairman

UPDATE: Alabama state Rep. Chris England was elected to be the new chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.

WHNT News 19 Montgomery Bureau Reporter Reshad Hudson confirmed the vote in a tweet around 2 p.m. Saturday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Democratic Party Executive committee has voted to remove Nancy Worley and Randy Kelley from party leadership.

The Alabama Democratic Party SDEC meeting is underway in Montgomey, where leadership elections are scheduled. pic.twitter.com/icSo1l2W1P — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 2, 2019

The special session got started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Hudson

The committee first voted to remove Worley, and our news partners at AL.com reported the roll call vote was a unanimous 172-0.

Alabama Democratic Party group just completed a roll call vote on removal of Nancy Worley as party chair. The vote was 172-0. #alpolitics — Mike Cason (@MikeCasonAL) November 2, 2019

In a tweet, Hudson confirmed another leadership change – Randy Kelley was also removed as first vice chair.

The group has voted to remove Randy Kelley as first vice chair. — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 2, 2019

Dr. Will Boyd, 2018 lieutenant governor nominee, Tuscaloosa Representative Chris England, and Tabitha Isner, 2018 U.S. House District 2 nominee, were in the running to be the new chair of the state party.

Three candidates have announced they will run for Alabama Democratic Party Chair: Dr. Will Boyd, Rep. Chris England and Tabitha Isner. — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) November 2, 2019

Previously, Worley attempted to block the meeting before the Alabama Supreme Court stayed a temporary restraining order Friday, allowing the meeting to proceed.

The meeting had the backing of both the DNC and U.S. Senator Doug Jones, who was at Saturday’s meeting.

Our news partners at AL.com said other business items at the meeting included electing members for new minority caucuses set to join the SDEC:

Youth (35 and under)

Hispanic

Asian/Pacific Islander

Native American

LGBTQ

People with disabilities

Worley intended to run for state party chair again, and refused to recognize Saturday’s meeting, stating the official meeting for party leadership elections would be Nov. 16.