Alabama Democratic Party elects new chairman
UPDATE: Alabama state Rep. Chris England was elected to be the new chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party.
WHNT News 19 Montgomery Bureau Reporter Reshad Hudson confirmed the vote in a tweet around 2 p.m. Saturday.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Democratic Party Executive committee has voted to remove Nancy Worley and Randy Kelley from party leadership.
The special session got started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Hudson
The committee first voted to remove Worley, and our news partners at AL.com reported the roll call vote was a unanimous 172-0.
In a tweet, Hudson confirmed another leadership change – Randy Kelley was also removed as first vice chair.
Dr. Will Boyd, 2018 lieutenant governor nominee, Tuscaloosa Representative Chris England, and Tabitha Isner, 2018 U.S. House District 2 nominee, were in the running to be the new chair of the state party.
Previously, Worley attempted to block the meeting before the Alabama Supreme Court stayed a temporary restraining order Friday, allowing the meeting to proceed.
The meeting had the backing of both the DNC and U.S. Senator Doug Jones, who was at Saturday’s meeting.
Our news partners at AL.com said other business items at the meeting included electing members for new minority caucuses set to join the SDEC:
- Youth (35 and under)
- Hispanic
- Asian/Pacific Islander
- Native American
- LGBTQ
- People with disabilities
Worley intended to run for state party chair again, and refused to recognize Saturday’s meeting, stating the official meeting for party leadership elections would be Nov. 16.