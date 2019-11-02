× 2 men charged after Dekalb deputies recover stolen furniture and live turkeys

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Two men were arrested and received multiple charges on Friday after numerous stolen items were recovered in Ider, including antique furniture and live turkeys, according to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Jonathan Thomas Howell, 42, of Ider and Glenn Ray Carter, 58, of Henagar, were both charged with theft of property in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, and receiving stolen property in the first degree. Howell also received an additional charge of receiving stolen property in the third degree, and Carter also received another charge of receiving stolen property in the fourth degree.

The sheriff’s office said several months ago, deputies discovered a burned boat burned near Ider that was found to be stolen out of Jackson County. Following this discovery, a tip was received that the boat’s motor and trailer were at a nearby residence on County Road 713, according to authorities.

Authorities said while investigating the tip, investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator with the Henagar Police Department working with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ider Police Department made contact with a subject who was a suspect in the theft near the residence. The investigation led to the residence where the trailer was located, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said after searching the residence, antique furniture that had been stolen in a burglary on County Road 108 between Rainsville and Sylvania was also found. Also inside the residence was a stove and two air conditioning units that were stolen from County Road 762 near Henagar, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said outside the residence, there was an enclosure with multiple live turkeys inside. The turkeys were reported stolen from another residence on Highway 40 in Henagar, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said the enclosure containing the turkeys was also reported stolen from yet another residence on County Road 762.

Officials said additional local charges are pending regarding the thefts in Henegar.

“Such close cooperation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, local departments, and adjoining agencies helped greatly in solving these thefts. We enjoy a really good working relationship with the Henagar and Ider Police Departments, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office,” said Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “I’d like to thank our deputies and all investigators involved.”