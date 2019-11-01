West Limestone High School students change school’s marquee ahead of football rivalry game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Football season is competitive, especially when it's a game against a county rival.

West Limestone's marquee outside their school added an extra 'T' before 'Ardmore.' They are facing the Ardmore High School football team on Friday at 7 p.m.

The sign was changed after West Limestone received complaints. West Limestone Principal Russ Cleveland said the sign was unwillingly changed by students.

"A few students think it would be cute to add a letter to Ardmore and you know as soon as I found out about it, it was corrected and dealt with internally and they learned a valuable lesson. You can hurt people's feelings that way, but it was nothing intentional from the school's aspect," said Cleveland.

WHNT News 19 reached out to the principal of Ardmore High School, Glenn Bryant. Bryant said it has been dealt with and it's just friendly competition.