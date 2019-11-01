Train collides with semi-truck in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – A train and a semi-truck were involved in a crash at a crossing at Hwy 205 and Bel-Air St in Boaz.

Boaz Police are working to clear the scene.

Chief Josh Gaskin says an 18-wheeler driven by a man from Michigan failed to yield to a moving train and was struck.

The driver was not injured. Police say the driver will be issued a citation and released from the scene.

Crews with AL-TN Railroad are still on scene as well as law enforcement and Boaz Fire. The roadway is currently blocked and there is no estimate on the amount of time it will take to clear the scene.