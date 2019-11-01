Search for Aniah Blanchard continues, reward up to $105K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has now been more than one week since 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard disappeared. Auburn Police say they have reason to believe she has been harmed.

Police say Aniah was last seen at a Chevron on S. College Street, the clerk inside said she shopped here frequently.

Authorities are hoping video surveillance of Aniah will give them more insight into her disappearance.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said they believe she has been the victim of foul play.

Exactly one week ago, police found her car at an apartment complex in Montgomery.

"The vehicle was damaged on the passenger side," said Chief Register. "If anyone knows of any damage to an object or another vehicle we would like that information."

Chief Register says credible tips are pouring in.

At Southern Union State Community College where Aniah is a student, people are remaining hopeful.

"I absolutely can not imagine and all of my children are girls." SUSCC student Kristy Pulsifer has been following Aniah Blanchard's disappearance since news broke. "I'm emotionally disturbed inside."

Stephanie Sheppard is hoping social media will play a big part in finding Aniah. "I have a lot of friends on Facebook that have been sharing pictures hoping she is found safe.

Auburn police say this is still a very active case.

If you have any information about Aniah's disappearance, please contact the Auburn Police Detectives Division.

The reward is now at $105,000

Our sister station WIAT reports that the reward for Aniah Blanchard’s safe return has now been raised to $105,000.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers says another $25,000 donation from MMA Chief Executive Officer of Dominance Ali Abdelaziz was added.

UFC fighter Jon Jones matched UFC President Dana White’s donation of $25,000. Jones made the announcement on his Instagram after sharing a video of UFC President Dana White announcing he was also donating $25,000 to the fund. They join Gov. Kay Ivey’s $5,000 donation and an anonymous Homewood family’s $25,000 donation.