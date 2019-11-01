× President Donald Trump heading to Mississippi, likely to talk about impeachment fight

President Donald Trump will be on the campaign trail Friday, heading to Mississippi.

Bloomberg reports Trump will host a rally in Tupelo and is expected to discuss Thursday’s House vote to begin the public phase of the impeachment proceedings.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the president is “frustrated.”

“You get treated better and get more due process when you get a traffic ticket. So he is rightfully frustrated, and he is rightfully defending himself, so I’m sure he’ll be speaking about it in upcoming events.”

In an interview Thursday, the president outlined some methods he might use to fight the impeachment inquiry, such as a “fireside chat” where he would read the transcripts of his July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

By choosing Mississippi for his first rally after Thursday’s vote, President Trump is heading into a sympathetic audience. Bloomberg cited a Mason-Dixon poll showing 56% of voters opposed impeachment and President Trump enjoys a 54% approval rating.